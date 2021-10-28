WATERTOWN — Winter parking restrictions are set to begin in Watertown starting on Monday and will last until April 30. Vehicles will be prohibited from parking in the streets from 2 to 6 a.m. to ensure timely snow removal, with an exception of physicians responding to emergency calls.
This also includes the margin between the sidewalk and curb because this is where plows need to push the snow.
Those who are found to be in violation of the restriction will be ticketed or possibly towed off the street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.