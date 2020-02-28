A blizzard warning will be in effect through Friday afternoon for the north country and part of the Adirondacks region while snow continues to fall heavy at times and winds gusts reach between 55 to 60 miles per hour.
Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties are affected by the blizzard warning.
A thick blanket of snow began covering the area late Thursday, stopping briefly Friday morning before picking back up in full force around 6 a.m.
Downtown Watertown currently looks like a snow globe ☃️☃️☃️ pic.twitter.com/v3IzzCv4MO— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) February 28, 2020
If that wasn’t bad enough, towering waves along Lake Ontario, some as big as 23 feet, formed Thursday and will continue to hit the southern shoreline Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The blizzard warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Friday. A total of three to four feet of snow might fall during the two-day storm on the Tug Hill Plateau and one to two feet elsewhere. Lakeshore flooding also remains in effect until 11 a.m. Friday.
Travel will remain difficult to impossible during the hazardous conditions, according to the Weather Service.
For the second day, snow could be heavy at times on Friday, with areas of blowing snow. New snow accumulation of 11 to 17 inches is possible.
As much as three inches of snow could fall an hour in the Tug Hill region. As the winds calm down a bit, the lake effect snow band could move north toward Watertown, Fort Drum and parts of northern Jefferson County.
On Friday night, the chance of snow will be 90 percent but it won’t be as heavy. Another one to three inches is expected to fall. The winds will calm down a bit.
Snow showers are forecast for Saturday during the day and Saturday night.
The snow should end by Sunday, with a high near 23 degrees and a low around 10.
On Thursday, large waves occurred off the southern Lake Ontario shoreline and forecasters issued a storm warning covering the parts of the lake — both near the shore and in open waters — between the Niagara and St. Lawrence rivers, according to the Weather Service.
The warning, which predicts “very strong winds that will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility,” expires at 1 p.m. Friday.
On Thursday, a travel advisory was issued for Jefferson and Oswego counties, with a “no unnecessary travel advisory” for Lewis County. In Oswego County, the travel advisory will remain in place until 6 a.m. Sunday.
