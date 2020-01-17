The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties beginning Saturday afternoon.
The warning will go into effect 1 p.m. Saturday and stay in effect until 1 a.m. Monday.
Heavy snow is expected to blanket the Eastern Lake Ontario Region. Blowing snow is also expected. The total snow accumulation will reach between seven to 10 inches at lower elevations. Anywhere between 12 to 18 inches of snow is expected on the Tug Hill Plateau.
Wind gusts are expected to reach as high as 45 mph, which will produce blowing and drifting snow, the weather service stated.
Travel is expected to be “very difficult” with poor visibility. Deep snow coverage on roads is expected. There’s a possibility that the high wind gusts could bring down tree branches, resulting in power outages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.