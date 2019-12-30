The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter storm watch for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties beginning late Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday evening, New Year’s Day, as there’s a possibility of heavy lake effect snow.
The weather service is predicting a total snow accumulations of between six and 12 inches in the “most persistent lake snows.” The greatest accumulations of snow will be on the Tug Hill Plateau.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible, the weather service stated.
In St. Lawrence County, the winter storm warning issued early Monday will stay in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday. The weather service is calling for “mixed precipitation.”
There is expected to be some isolated, and some scattered, power outages that will continue due to the combination of ice and wind. The roads will be very slippery overnight.
Additional accumulation of a “light glaze” is expected to reach up to a tenth of an inch, resulting in the storm’s total ice accumulation of 0.25 to 0.50 inch. There are some isolated amounts nearing 0.75 inch across the St. Lawrence Valley.
The weather service is calling for people to expect between one and three inches of snow in the county.
“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the weather service stated.
