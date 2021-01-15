WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service bureaus in both Buffalo and Burlington, Vt., are calling for heavy snow fall this weekend, propelling the north country area into winter weather warnings.
Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties will be under a winter storm warning beginning 1 a.m. Saturday. The warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.
St. Lawrence County will be under a winter weather advisory beginning 1 a.m. Saturday, and the advisory will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday.
In Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties, heavy snow is expected to fall consistently, with between 15 and 20 inches of snow accumulating across the higher terrain of the Tug Hull Plateau. The total snow accumulation across the lower elevations will reach between 4 and 7 inches.
Winds gusts will reach as high as 35 mph Sunday, which will result in blowing and drifting snow. The weather service says travel will be “very difficult” at times with poor visibility and snow-covered roads, especially across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill Plateau.
“Slow down and use caution while traveling,” the weather service says.
In St. Lawrence County, snow fall is expected to reach a total accumulation of between 6 and 8 inches.
Moderate snow will move into the region early Saturday morning, the weather service says, and continue into the afternoon before tapering off to light snow through Sunday.
Wind gusts here are also expected to reach as high as 35 mph.
