WATERTOWN — The absentee ballots are counted, and a winner is finally assured in the Republican Party primary race between incumbent Jefferson County Legislator John D. Peck and challenger Matthew T. Gump.
According to unofficial results from the Jefferson County Board of Elections, Mr. Peck finished with 159 votes to Mr. Gump’s 148, putting him ahead by 11 votes.
The June 22 primary election finished especially close in Legislative District Seven, covering the town of Champion and part of LeRay. Mr. Peck finished with just seven more votes than Mr. Gump on the night of the election, and there were at most 30 absentee ballots left to be counted.
Ultimately, 14 absentee ballots and 2 affidavit ballots were counted Wednesday for the District Seven race, of which 10 went to Mr. Peck and six went to Mr. Gump.
Mr. Gump will still be on November’s ballot under the Eagle Politics line, and he also won the Conservative primary.
That race, as well as every other election that finished with fewer than 20 votes difference between the winner and loser, had to be hand-recounted by the Board of Elections this week. Jude R. Seymour, Republican elections commissioner for Jefferson County, said he was happy to report there was no difference between the computer count and the hand count, indicating the board’s ballot machines are highly accurate.
