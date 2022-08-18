WATERTOWN — A 27-year-old woman allegedly fled from Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop while there was a child in her back seat.
Ashley Shelmidine, 27, of Watertown, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with endangering the welfare of a child, failing to comply with a lawful order and several traffic violations.
Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies pulled over Ms. Shelmidine’s vehicle on Waterman Drive after a license plate reader indicated that the registration on the vehicle was suspended. According to the sheriff’s office, Ms. Shelmidine was in the area waiting to pick up an unidentified man from a nearby business.
During the stop, Ms. Shelmidine drove away from a deputy after being told that her vehicle was going to be towed because of the suspended registration. The deputy, as well as a city police officer, then began following her. They said she never went more than 35 mph, however she did allegedly pass through at least two stop signs. There was a 2-year-old child in the back seat of her car, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ms. Shelmidine eventually stopped the vehicle on Gotham Street, where a man identified as her father took custody of the child. She was then arrested without further incident, processed in jail and then released with tickets to appear in court.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.