WATERTOWN — With some positions not filled for more than a year, the city of Watertown is hosting its first-ever job fair.
The city has been unable to fill a variety of positions within its workforce.
“We’re just getting the word out to the public with our job opportunities,” said Matthew Roy, the city’s human resources manager.
Potential applicants will have a chance to meet with city department heads about what kinds of jobs are available and pick up job applications.
The job fair will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. next Wednesday at the Watertown Municipal Arena in the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Noting the difficulty in getting people to apply, Mr. Roy said the vacancies are at least a dozen but “things change every day.”
For instance, the public works department has between four and six unfilled jobs and the city has been unable to find applicants for two civil engineering positions that were added to the department last year.
With the ongoing situation, the subject of the vacant positions came up several times during this spring’s budget deliberations.
Cheryl A. Mayforth, director of the Jefferson County Department of Employment and Training at The Workplace, said Jefferson County’s current low unemployment rate is at 3.3% so “everyone is looking” for job applicants because “there are more jobs than job seekers.”
She wished the city success in finding applicants for the openings.
“God bless them,” she said.
The Watertown City School District and the Watertown Housing Authority are also participating in the job fair.
Jan H. Macauley, HR manager with the housing authority, said it was a good idea to get the three organizations that have civil service positions together to look for applicants.
Right now, the housing authority is in the need of maintenance staff but is always recruiting for all of its jobs, especially in such a difficult job market.
The positions at the job fair include engineering, custodial and maintenance, teaching, food service and law enforcement, firefighting, nursing, public works, parks and recreation, finance and information technology.
Working in the public sector offers job security, competitive starting wages and annual wage increases, generous health benefits and state pensions, Mr. Roy said.
