WATERTOWN — A man driving a silver Kia struck a pole Saturday afternoon outside Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors Inc. on Arsenal Street.
At around 2:20 p.m., Rebecca Gardner and Teresa Clobridge, both friends, were waiting in line to check out at Ronson’s when they heard a loud bang coming from outside, then they saw power lines shaking.
Ms. Clobridge went outside to find the Kia had crashed into the pole on Arsenal Street. She ran toward the car and into the road to assist the driver, while another witness helped a child out of the back seat.
Ms. Clobridge remembered when she was hit when she was pulling out of her driveway in November 2019, and when one of her neighbors came out and held her head stable as they waited for first responders. So that’s exactly what she did with the driver of the Kia.
“I wasn’t messing around,” Ms. Clobridge said. “I was acting like a momma bear.”
She held the driver’s head until first responders where on the scene. And Ms. Gardner took the child to her friend’s warm car to talk to her until first responders got there. Ms. Gardner said the child had a bump on her head but appeared to be alert.
“Bless her heart she was so scared,” Ms. Gardner said. “I was talking to her, asking her what her name was, just talking to her. I asked if she hit her head and she said ‘yeah.’”
The condition of the driver and the child is unclear as police are still investigating the crash.
Most people are decent and good, but we're sheep so the bad apples easily lead us astray. Anything that frees us also makes us better.
