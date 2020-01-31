THREE MILE BAY — On a day he estimates more than 200 people are ice fishing in Chaumont Bay, Three Mile Bay Fire Chief William Woofter is cautioning people who don’t know the area to have a guide, after two out-of-state fishermen fell through the ice Friday morning.
At around 6:30 a.m., the Three Mile Bay Fire Department was dispatched to Long Point State Park, where an ambulance was being requested for two men who fell through the ice.
First responders found Stephen J. King, 49, Tunkhannock, Pa., and Thomas G. Metzler, 57, Jersey City, N.J. The two men were already out of the water by the time medical personnel arrived on the scene, and they appeared to be OK. They both decided not to be transported to a hospital and refused treatment.
Mr. Woofter said the two men were on their way to a fishing spot when they fell through the ice. Witnesses in the area helped the two out of the water, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. Mr. Woofter wasn’t sure what exactly caused the men to fall through, but he said ice conditions in Chaumont Bay are changing constantly.
“If you do not know this area, try to stay in groups and talk to the people who are out there every day,” Mr. Woofter said. “Sometimes out-of-towners don’t understand that the ice conditions out there change by the minute.”
