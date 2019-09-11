WATERTOWN — A Syracuse area woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling cocaine less than a month after she got out of state prison for another drug offense.
Iona E. White, 34, whose last known address was Mattydale, pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. She had been accused in a grand jury indictment of selling cocaine within the county Jan. 7.
She had pleaded guilty in County Court in December 2016 to third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, having been accused of selling county within the county in August 2016. She was sentenced in January 2017 to two years in state prison. According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s website, she was released from prison under parole supervision on Dec. 11, 2018, a few weeks before she sold cocaine in the latest incident.
She is expected to be sentenced Oct. 15 to two years in state prison on the latest conviction, followed by two additional years of supervision upon her release.
In other court activity Wednesday, Barry E. Adams, 57, Dexter, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He had been charged with DWI and driving without a license Sept. 20 on Middle Road in the town of Brownville.
He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 13 to a year in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and be fined $1,000. He will also have his driver’s license revoked and be ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.