ELLISBURG — A woman was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with a head injury after the all-terrain vehicle she was operating rolled over on Wednesday.
Shortly before 9 p.m., the Adams Fire Department and South Jefferson Rescue Squad were dispatched to 9089 Grove St. in the town of Ellisburg for the crash.
A woman, the only occupant of the four-wheeler, was ejected from the machine after it rolled. She had injuries to her head and arm.
The injuries were not life-threatening, according to state police. She was airlifted via a Mercy Flight to the Syracuse hospital.
An investigation is ongoing.
