PAMELIA — One person had to be flown to Syracuse after a vehicle went into a ditch on County Route 32 in the town of Pamelia on Monday night.
Northpole Fire Chief Chris Hanlin said he was the first to arrive on scene and found the vehicle partially on its left side in the ditch. He said the vehicle had hit a concrete culvert head-on.
The fire chief popped a couple of windows out of the car to get a better look at the woman inside and found what appeared to him as injuries to her right arm and right leg.
The extent of the injuries was not disclosed.
The woman was “heavily entrapped” Hanlin said, so he called in mutual aid from the Black River and city of Watertown fire departments.
“It was a pretty complex extrication just because of the way the vehicle was sitting in the ditch,” he said. “We popped the top off and we just had to get some angles.”
He added that the way the vehicle was leaning made it difficult for the extrication, and challenging for the departments to get anchor points to get the chains in place. It took about 45 minutes to remove the occupant.
The chief said the steering column and the dashboard ended up being pushed on the driver resulting in the driver being wedged between the seat and the steering column.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available, nor was an update on the patient condition, or her identity.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, state police and Guilfoyle Ambulance assisted.
The vehicle was towed by Ray’s Towing.
