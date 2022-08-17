Police say man fatally shot neighbor after argument

RUTLAND CENTER — A woman was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse on Tuesday after it appears a deer struck the motorcycle she was operating in the town of Rutland.

Barbara J. Trahan, 61, of Carthage, was traveling down Route 12 shortly before 7 p.m. when the deer struck her motorcycle, state police said. She would end up being airlifted to the Syracuse hospital with a possible head injury, but it appeared to troopers that the transport was out of precaution.

