RUTLAND CENTER — A woman was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse on Tuesday after it appears a deer struck the motorcycle she was operating in the town of Rutland.
Barbara J. Trahan, 61, of Carthage, was traveling down Route 12 shortly before 7 p.m. when the deer struck her motorcycle, state police said. She would end up being airlifted to the Syracuse hospital with a possible head injury, but it appeared to troopers that the transport was out of precaution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.