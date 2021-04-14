EVANS MILLS — A woman has been charged with fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle which then crashed into a tree Wednesday morning.
Hali L. Spinnichia, 26, Geneva, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, as well as roughly a dozen traffic violations.
Police say that at about 1:48 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to Route 342 near Chrysler Drive and about a mile east of McDonald’s on Route 11, where a caller was reporting a black 2019 Dodge Ram sitting along the roadway with its lights off.
Arriving three minutes later, the deputy searched for a short period and then found the truck in the area, but now with its lights on.
The deputy attempted to pull the truck over, but it continued west on Route 342, fleeing from the officer at roughly 50 mph. Ms. Spinnichia, the alleged driver of the truck, continued through a red light at Route 11 and drove through multiple more intersections.
She fled for nearly six miles before coming to the end of Route 342, driving through the intersection, into a yard and then crashing into a tree at a speed slightly faster than 50 mph. The sheriff’s office later determined that Ms. Spinnichia stole the truck from a person she did not know.
The report states that Ms. Spinnichia injured her chest in the crash. She was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
