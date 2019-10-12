WATERTOWN — A Carthage woman was charged six times after she allegedly choked a man, broke his tooth with a beer bottle, stole his wallet and then grabbed his phone when he was attempting to dial 911.
Roxanne E. Larrabee, 40, of Carthage, was arrested by Watertown City Police at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. She was charged with three felonies, including two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree and assault in the second degree. She also faces three misdemeanors: criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
According to police records, Ms. Larrabee strangled a man with both hands during an incident in Watertown. The man vomited after she released her grip, and he had difficulty swallowing several minutes afterward, a report said. She is also alleged to have struck the man in the face with an unopened beer bottle, causing one of his teeth to break. When the man attempted to dial 911, Ms. Larrabee forcefully grabbed it from his hand, according to the report. At some point, Ms. Larrabee stole the alleged victim’s wallet.
Ms. Larrabee remains in jail pending arraignment on Oct. 15.
