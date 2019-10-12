WATERTOWN — A Carthage woman faces several charges after she allegedly choked a man, broke his tooth with a beer bottle, stole his wallet and then grabbed his phone when he was attempting to dial 911.
Roxanne E. Larrabee, 40, of Carthage, was arrested by Watertown City Police at 5:30 p.m. Friday. She was charged with three felonies, including two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree assault. She also faces three misdemeanors: criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Ms. Larrabee strangled a man with both hands during an incident in Watertown. The man vomited after she released her grip, and he had difficulty swallowing several minutes afterward, a report said. She is also is alleged to have struck the man in the face with an unopened beer bottle, causing one of his teeth to break. When the man attempted to dial 911, Ms. Larrabee forcefully grabbed the phone from his hand, according to the report. Ms. Larrabee also allegedly stole the victim’s wallet.
Ms. Larrabee remains in jail pending arraignment Tuesday.
