WATERTOWN — Meghan A. Clement, 41, 100 Joseph Lonsway, Clayton, was arrested on Wednesday after police allege she stole over $50 worth of items from Kinney Drugs.
According to a police report, Ms. Clement allegedly stole shampoo, conditioner, hair spray/gel and Shick razors from the Washington Street store on Saturday, May 16. The report says she allegedly did this by concealing the items in her tan shoulder purse before leaving the store without making any attempt to pay for it. The items were worth $53.24.
Ms. Clement was charged with petit larceny, taken to jail and released with a ticket to appear in city court on July 8.
