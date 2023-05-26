CLAYTON — A Canastota woman charged with smuggling two undocumented Mexican citizens into the country here Tuesday is also identified in federal court documents as the “facilitator” of a failed attempt to smuggle two other Mexican citizens into the United States through Wellesley Island in April.

Karina Martinez, age not available, is charged in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, with conspiracy to commit alien smuggling after allegedly bringing two aliens into the country illegally from Canada by boat on Tuesday and dropping them off in downtown Clayton.

