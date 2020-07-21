WATERTOWN — A woman was charged by deputies with aggravated DWI after she allegedly rear-ended another vehicle near a construction zone Tuesday.
At about 12:20 p.m., the town fire department and sheriff’s office responded to the area of 20804 State Route 12F for a motor vehicle accident.
They found a two-vehicle crash with one person inside each vehicle. After an investigation, deputies have alleged that Amy Egerer, 36, of Canandaigua, driving a 2016 Toyota RAV4, crashed into the vehicle in front of her, a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, while it was stopped for traffic near a construction zone. Ms. Egerer’s RAV4 sustained front-end damage while damage to the other vehicle was unclear.
Ms. Egerer was charged with misdemeanor DWI, aggravated DWI — which arises when the blood alcohol concentration is above .018 percent — first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and following too closely.
There were no injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
