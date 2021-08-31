WATERTOWN — A woman has been arrested after she allegedly attempted to rob a person with a knife in the Target parking lot on Monday.
Billie J. Pryor, 49, Cincinnati, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree attempted kidnapping and second-degree assault.
At around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Ms. Pryor allegedly approached a woman at the Target parking lot, 21800 Towne Center Dr., with a knife. According to the sheriff’s office, a male bystander saw the interaction and intervened. The woman suffered a small laceration from the interaction with Ms. Pryor. She was treated at the scene and released.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by state police and Town of Watertown Ambulance. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
