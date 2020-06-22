WATERTOWN — Heather A. Eckhard, 37, of 251 Stone St, Apt 2, was charged with acting in a manner to injure a child at 12:25 a.m on Saturday by Watertown city police. Police allege that Ms. Eckhard knowingly acted in a manner that would injure the physical, mental and moral welfare of 5 children when she allowed them to live in unsanitary and deplorable conditions. The children identified as victims are ages 15, 13, 8, 4 and 2.
