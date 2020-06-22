Police leaders say communication is key

Watertown police cruiser. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Heather A. Eckhard, 37, of 251 Stone St, Apt 2, was charged with acting in a manner to injure a child at 12:25 a.m on Saturday by Watertown city police. Police allege that Ms. Eckhard knowingly acted in a manner that would injure the physical, mental and moral welfare of 5 children when she allowed them to live in unsanitary and deplorable conditions. The children identified as victims are ages 15, 13, 8, 4 and 2.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.