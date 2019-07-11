WATERTOWN — City police on Monday charged Ashley N. Beach, 26, of 1708 Ohio St., with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment by telephone, a misdemeanor.
Police charge that Ms. Beach violated an order of protection issued that day by family court when she called Kevin Beach 81 times between 12:32 p.m. and 1:40 p.m.
She was arrested at her residence that afternoon and transported to the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing, before being arraigned in City Court.
