CLAYTON — Federal prosecutors say a Canastota woman tried to smuggle two undocumented Mexican citizens into the United States here Tuesday.
U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin, United States Border Patrol, Buffalo Sector, announced Wednesday that .
Karina Martinez, age not provided, was charged with smuggling two aliens and citizens of Mexico from Canada into the U.S. across the St. Lawrence River in Clayton.
A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court alleges that on Tuesday, Martinez rented a boat from the Clayton Marina in Clayton and drove the boat illegally into Canadian waters where she picked up two Mexican citizens and returned with them to the U.S. illegally.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police notified U.S. law enforcement after they encountered the two Mexican citizens in Canada attempting to rent kayaks.
According to prosecutors, upon conviction, the charges filed against Martinez carry a maximum term of 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,00.00, as well as a post-incarceration term of supervised release of up to 3 years.
The two Mexican citizens, Jose Guadalupe Martinez-Peralta, and Kevin Martinez-Toral, were each charged with unlawfully entering the United States and if convicted face up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $5,000.00, and possible deportation and future exclusion from the United States.
The case is being investigated by the U.S. Border Patrol—Wellesley Island Station including several operational teams and marine units, with assistance from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Stitt is prosecuting the case.
