WATERTOWN — A woman has been charged with welfare fraud after she allegedly received nearly $9,000 in benefits to which she was not entitled.
Brittany E. Hellinger, 29, Syracuse, was charged Wednesday by city police with four felonies: third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps.
The Jefferson County Department of Social Services Investigations Unit, working with the county District Attorney’s Office, determined that Ms. Hellinger fraudulently obtained $8,987.21 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance benefits from DSS.
According to the criminal complaint, Ms. Hellinger was not an eligible recipient of the benefits and allegedly submitted three applications for the benefits in which she intentionally omitted information regarding income she was receiving. The alleged fraud occurred between January 2020 and June 2021.
Ms. Hellinger was arrested on Wednesday and was being held pending an arraignment hearing in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.