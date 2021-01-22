WATERTOWN — A woman who was found lying unconscious in the middle of the road near the Veteran’s Memorial Riverwalk on Friday morning was later pronounced dead at Samaritan Medical Center.
At about 3:05 a.m., city police officers were dispatched to the walkway along the Black River off Court Street, where they found the woman lying in the road. She was taken to Samaritan and was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call city police at 315-782-2233.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
