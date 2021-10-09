CLAYTON — Barbara D. Johnson was driving her late husband’s truck down Route 12 on Sept. 29 when a car rolled into an intersection and crashed into her door.
“It was the worst thing I’ve ever gone through in my life,” Mrs. Johnson said. “I will never forget this.”
The crash was at Gunns Corners in the town of Clayton, which has been the scene of many fatal and personal-injury crashes.
Mrs. Johnson, who grew up in Watertown and now has a summer home in Redwood, was driving to Syracuse when she stopped at an Amish stand along Route 12. She likes to buy pies for her 87-year-old neighbor.
She said she then continued on Route 12 toward Watertown and approached Gunns Corners, which is the intersection of Routes 12 and 180, both state highways. Rachel N. Reusch, a 23-year-old from Amherst, was driving west on Route 180 toward Dexter when she approached the intersection.
Mrs. Johnson said she remembers traveling relatively slow for Route 12 standards, which is known for drivers that tailgate. She said there were four or five cars behind her when she approached Gunns Corners. She then looked to her left and saw Ms. Reusch approach, slow down somewhat, then enter the intersection before speeding up like she was crossing over.
“I can remember the instant she hit my car,” Mrs. Johnson said. “I just wish she would know this.”
The cars collided and both suffered total-loss type damage to their front ends. Mrs. Johnson’s Silverado ended up in the ditch. She had her two dogs with her as well. She tried to get out the front door but the damage had made that impossible, so she climbed over to the passenger side and got out.
Mrs. Johnson hit the ground and couldn’t walk because her leg had been injured. At that point, two people stopped by to help. A woman she remembers as Kelsey helped her uninjured dogs. A man stopped and carried her away from the smoking truck and to the back.
First responders started arriving on scene, and Mrs. Johnson could see Ms. Reusch standing at the scene.
“She never approached me,” Mrs. Johnson said. “She never came over to see how I was doing. Nothing.”
Ms. Reusch was seen walking around, talking with first responders and getting into a state trooper’s car and riding away.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Johnson had contusions on her leg and was taken to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, where she stayed for roughly five hours. She’s going to be OK, but the vehicle was her husband’s, who died seven years ago. It’ll have to be replaced, and that memory of him is now gone, she said.
“I am thankful to him that he purchased a truck that saved my life,” she said.
Ms. Reusch was cited for the crash and charged with failing to yield the right-of-way.
“I don’t think this lady has any idea that I didn’t just walk away,” Mrs. Johnson said. “I’m glad to be alive. It could have been worse. I need a new vehicle. I’m going to be out thousands of dollars. With COVID, cars are hard to find. The prices have gone up.”
Fire officials have said the intersection is set up rather well, but there could be a few minor tweaks that could be really effective. Installing rumble strips on Route 180 was an idea from Depauville Fire Chief Lawrence A. Girard. Since 12 and 180 are state routes, the Times asked the Department of Transportation about improvement ideas.
“Safety is always top priority for the New York State Department of Transportation,” a statement from DOT Spokesperson Michael R. Flick reads. “As this incident is the subject of an investigation, we are unable to comment at this time.”
Mrs. Johnson said there obviously has to be something changed at the intersection given the stories she’s heard of crashes and fatalities at Gunns Corners — not to mention her own accident.
