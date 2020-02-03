WATERTOWN — An unidentified older woman was struck by a car Monday afternoon in the Community Bank drive-thru on Washington Street.
City police Det. Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said the woman was transported to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for treatment of injuries, which he did not specify.
“She’s alive,” Sgt. Giaquinto said.
The investigation remains ongoing and further details were not disclosed.
Officers, city firefighters and first responders from Guilfoyle Ambulance Services arrived at the scene at about 2:15 p.m. to find the woman on the pavement surrounded by people. After she was transported, officers spoke with possible witnesses and closed off the bank’s drive-thru with police tape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.