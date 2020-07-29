PAMELIA — State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one woman being sent to the Carthage Area Hospital.
The Pamelia Volunteer Fire Department, Northpole Fire Company Inc., Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and state police responded to the intersection at about 1:06 p.m.
A 1995 Ford pickup truck operated by Dale R. Patchin, 60, Watertown, was attempting to make a left turn on to Route 342 when he failed to see a 2019 Toyota RAV4, driven by Linda L. Eisenhauer, 71, of Watertown, that was traveling south on Route 37. Both vehicles subsequently struck head on.
Ms. Eisenhauer was taken to Carthage Area Hospital with minor injuries. Mr. Patchin was issued a ticket for failure to yield the right of way. He was not injured.
