ALEXANDRIA BAY — Two people were ejected from buggy they were traveling in Thursday evening after a crash on State Route 12.
State police are investigating the crash that occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in front of the Big M Supermarket. An initial investigation indicates that an Amish horse and buggy was exiting the supermarket and entering the northbound lane of State Route 12 when it failed to yield the right of way of an oncoming pickup truck.
The two occupants of the buggy, Peter P. Hershberger, 36, Hammond, and Annie Hershberger, 29, Hammond, were ejected from the buggy when the truck struck it. They were both transported to Samaritan Medical Center by the Alexandria Bay Ambulance and Thousand Island Emergency Rescue Service. Mr. Hershberger was treated and released. Ms. Hershberger has been transferred to Upstate University Hospital and is listed in critical condition. The driver of the truck, Peter M. Hummer, 80, Redwood, was not injured.
An investigation is ongoing. State police were assisted at the scene by the Alexandria Bay Fire Department and Clayton Police Department.
