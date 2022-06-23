WATERTOWN — A woman who stole thousands from a law firm last year pleaded guilty to the larceny on Wednesday.
Nicole A. Bennett, who was 26 at the time of the offense, pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court. Ms. Bennett, of Great Bend, was arrested in July of last year after she was alleged to have stolen around $27,000 from the Schwerzmann & Wise PC law firm on Sterling Street. She had been a secretary at the time of the offense.
Ms. Bennett pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny on Wednesday. She is scheduled to be sentenced in August and is expected to receive felony probation of five years and ordered to pay back the roughly $27,000 she stole.
