WATERTOWN — A woman was found stabbed in a house on Lansing Street on Thursday morning, and police have identified and located a suspect.
City police officers were sent to a house in the 600 block of Lansing Street at around 6 a.m. for a report of an assault, Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said Thursday afternoon.
Police found a 37-year-old woman with a stab wound to her abdomen. Guilfoyle Ambulance Service personnel transported the woman to Samaritan Medical Center to be treated for what police were advised were non-life threatening injuries. Mr. Donoghue said police were able to interview the woman who was injured and are in the process of interviewing the suspect, who also is a woman.
