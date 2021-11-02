FELTS MILLS — An elderly woman was transported to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown after a crash on Tuesday.
Shortly after 9 a.m., first responders were sent to the intersection of Routes 971V and 3 for the crash. It appears a white pickup truck collided with a red sedan. The man driving the truck appeared uninjured. The woman in the red car suffered an injury and was taken to Samaritan. The nature of her injury was unclear.
State police, the Black River Police Department and Felts Mills Fire Department worked the scene.
