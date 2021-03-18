CLAYTON — A woman was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash shortly after midnight Thursday.
At about 12:10 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Route 12 just south of County Route 9 for a single-vehicle rollover crash with the driver trapped inside a sedan that landed upside down. It appeared the vehicle flipped and came to rest near the road after having slid along the guardrail.
Clayton Fire Chief Chris Barton said the woman driving the sedan had already gotten out of the vehicle by the time they arrived on scene. It wasn’t clear if she was assisted or got out on her own.
The driver was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown with non-life-threatening injuries, the chief said.
