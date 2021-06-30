GREAT BEND — One driver was taken to Carthage Area Hospital after the vehicle she was driving struck a telephone pole, rolled over and came to rest on its side off Route 3 on Wednesday morning.
A portion Route 3 was closed for a portion of Wednesday morning after the rollover crash resulted in wires down in the middle of the road.
Shortly after 7 a.m., a red Dodge Journey was traveling west on Route 3 in the town of Champion when the driver swerved to miss a deer, according to witnesses on scene who said they spoke with her.
Drevaughn McKlin lives in the house that was struck by the Dodge as it was rolling off the road. He said he heard a loud bang and then felt what appeared to be sawdust from the shredded telephone pole hit him in his second-floor bedroom.
Mr. McKlin said he went outside to find the telephone pole completely sheared and the Dodge on its side next to a parked white van in his neighbor’s driveway. There was already a person holding the Dodge’s door open, so he and two others did what they could to help the driver.
“Her arm was smashed,” Mr. McKlin said. “It was trapped in the car door.”
Still, he said, she was lucky as her injuries appeared rather minor. His house wasn’t struck too bad and power remained on for area residents. Great Bend fire officials on scene confirmed that the injuries were to her arm, but they appeared minor otherwise, and that she was taken to Carthage Area Hospital.
The portion of Route 3 was still closed as of 9 a.m. Wednesday and crews from National Grid were on scene working the downed power lines in the road.
