PAMELIA — A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Routes 342 and 37.
The Pamelia Volunteer Fire Department, Northpole Fire Company Inc., Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and state police responded to the intersection at about 1:15 p.m.
Traffic was snarled for about a half-hour as a woman in one of the cars involved in the crash was treated inside an ambulance before being taken to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. The condition of the other driver or occupants was unclear, but it appears, according to firefighters on scene, that there were not other injuries.
