WATERTOWN — A woman was taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, after she was allegedly assaulted early Friday at a gas station on Arsenal Street.
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to APlus at about 3:11 a.m.
City police say a woman was assaulted and then taken to Syracuse with lacerations. Her current condition is unclear. No arrests were made as of Friday morning, but there is a male suspect.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
