REDWOOD — One woman was taken to River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, to be evaluated after her house caught fire Friday evening.
The Redwood Fire Department responded to 43821 Stine Road at about 7:15 p.m., in the town of Alexandria, where flames could be seen shooting out of half of the windows at the two-story, wood-frame house. Fire Chief Tom Hunter said there was a husband and wife who had made it out shortly before first responders got on the scene.
Crews got on the scene and entered the home to make a quick knockdown of the flames before doing overhaul work for around two hours, Mr. Hunter said. The fire appears to have originated in the living room and was electrical in nature, he said.
He said the house didn’t appear to be a total loss, however it was unlivable and the occupants were being assisted by Red Cross. It’s possible that a section of the house would have to be rebuilt, he said. The husband wasn’t injured, and it appears the wife was transported to the hospital for a basic evaluation.
Assisting were fire departments from Alexandria Bay, Clayton, Lafargeville, Hammond, Plessis, Theresa and Redwood. Cape Vincent fire was on standby and Alexandria Bay ambulance took the wife.
