RODMAN — They were all vaccinated and uplifting guidance had just been issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the Galaydicks were finally set to be together again at their parents’ country home where the grandchildren loved to be spoiled by Mema.
But a week before, the family’s universe went for her daily walk and never came back.
Dr. Jodi Galaydick, a critical care doctor about an hour outside of New York City, has been focused on caring for the sickest COVID-19 patients over the last year, making it a shocking, if not strange, feeling when her return to the north country this week quickly made her forget the pandemic and instead plan her mother’s funeral.
Virginia Galaydick, who went by Ginny, was on her daily walk last week along Freeman Creek Road, where she lives, when a pickup truck struck her along the road. She was active, healthy, a singer, the glue of their family and 69 years old. She died on a country road the whole family remembers taking walks on. It’s still one of their favorite things to do when they come back to visit.
The suddenness of her death shook people who haven’t spoken with her in decades, like Lynn Burgenstock, who had worked with Mrs. Galaydick for years at the Northern Federal Credit Union in Watertown.
“I don’t know why, but this has really affected me,” Mrs. Burgenstock said. “Maybe because it was just a freak accident, but if this is how I feel, I can’t even imagine how the family feels. It’s easier to accept if they are sick or have cancer, but this was just out of the blue.”
Mrs. Galaydick’s daughter is now back a week earlier than expected, helping her dad, Edwin P. Galaydick, through the process. Her son turns 5 years old next week and her mother already had presents for him. She and her siblings and all the grandchildren were supposed to be at their parents’ home next week, getting together all under the same roof for the first time in years.
Dr. Galaydick’s mother was known to act as their family’s glue in keeping in touch with everyone and sharing what everyone else was doing and prioritizing, even when it might not be easy, getting everyone together.
“The last year, it’s been COVID, COVID, COVID to me, and then all of a sudden I don’t even care about COVID right now,” Dr. Galaydick said. “Here, it’s been the furthest thing from my mind. My mother is at the front of my mind and helping my dad try to get through this.”
The juxtaposition of having time to prepare for death and falling into it suddenly is all too familiar to Dr. Galaydick, too.
“I’ve seen it both ways,” she said. “I get it. I’ve worked in trauma, too, for my training. I deal with a lot of death and sorrow and sudden death. I understand it, but it’s just different when it happens to you.”
Mrs. Galaydick was the mother who supported her kids on anything they wanted to do, especially in terms of jobs and education. Dr. Galaydick started college as a music major, which her mother of course supported. Mrs. Galaydick was a talented singer and pianist for her church, at weddings and just in general. Dr. Galaydick realized a music major wasn’t for her, so she decided to pursue medicine.
“Obviously I’m glad that I did,” she said. “I wouldn’t want any other job.”
Her mother had her back the whole time, as well as supporting her other children.
“She was always supportive of what we wanted to do in terms of education and jobs and things like that. She never pushed us one way or another,” Dr. Galaydick said. “Whatever made us happy, made her happy.”
Dr. Galaydick knew what her siblings were up to by speaking with her mom. She would travel to Chicago where her daughter was or North Carolina to visit her son. She would also just travel anywhere with her husband, taking vacation days but never sick days. Many co-workers she had over the years might have never known she was a singer. She minded her business, was humble and loved her family above all.
Her funeral was Wednesday and Dr. Galaydick said it was what she would have wanted.
“It was sad but the service was very upbeat,” she said. “I don’t think she would want to see us wallowing or crying.”
But wallowing would have meant Mrs. Galaydick would have liked to have been there to bring them all together again.
“It was her that connected everybody else,” she said. “She was the center point. She just held everyone together.”
