WATERTOWN — The older-looking dog, a senior citizen in human years, appeared perplexed, not knowing what to think of the situation she suddenly found herself in.
It was seen seconds after Kelly Flanagan Hall looked out her window on Route 283 in the town of LeRay on Thursday morning, about two miles out of Watertown. She saw the beagle being shoved out of a silver truck, traveling away from the city, toward the direction of Fort Drum.
“They pushed it out of the truck, basically,” Ms. Hall said. “I just happened to be looking out the window and this silver truck pulled over. The passenger door opened, and I saw him. He pushed her right out the door. It was kind of shocked, stunned and bewildered. It just sat there, so I ran across the road to get it because I was afraid she’d get hit by a car.”
Ms. Hall brought the beagle home, separated her from her two dogs and called State Police. A patrol arrived to investigate.
“It’s an old dog,” Ms. Hall said. “Looks like she has a hip issue. I don’t know if that’s from something prior or from when she was pushed out of the truck.”
She described the vehicle as a smaller truck. She didn’t get a make or model.
“It happened really quickly,” Ms. Hall said.
Troopers contacted the Rossie-Gouverneur Area Dog Pound, which has a contract with the town of LeRay. Dog officer Daniel Moyer picked up the beagle late Thursday morning. It was to be housed at the Rossie-Gouverneur pound, 554 County Route 10.
“We post pictures of it on Facebook on the Gouverneur-Rossie area dog pound site, where the stray dogs go,” Mr. Moyer said. “The owner has five to seven days to come forward to claim it. If not, we work with a couple of rescue groups that will adopt and foster it out.”
Those groups, he said, are Friends 4 Paws Rescue Inc., Gouverneur, and Gracious Friends Animal Sanctuary, Heuvelton.
“We don’t know the situation,” said Mr. Moyer, who has been a dog control officer for more than two decades. “The troopers are still looking into it. We’ve seen a lot of different cases. But we don’t know anything about this situation.”
The Rossie-Gouverneur pound, Mr. Moyer said, does an occasional adoption.
“But we prefer to work through the rescue groups,” he said. “That way, they’re all spayed, neutered and checked out with shots and everything.”
Mr. Moyer said he picks up stray dogs almost every day.
“It goes in spurts,” he said. “Some weeks we get nothing, other weeks we get three or four calls a day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.