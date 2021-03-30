CAPE VINCENT — Construction has begun on the Market Street sewer upgrade project downtown, the first of seven Resilience and Economic Development projects in the village.
Crews began work Tuesday on the $705,000 project, which will see the existing sewer mains along Market and Gouvello streets replaced with larger pipes and the manholes replaced with water-tight alternatives.
In 2017 and 2019, when shoreline communities were subjected to severe flooding due to high water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, the Market Street sewer system was inundated with water. Residents saw sewage backups in their basements and village sewage treatment facilities sustained significant damage.
John M. Peach, executive director of Save the River, said that any time a community experiences a sewage overflow, it can affect local health and the environment as well.
“It’s certainly not good for the rest of the environment,” he added, “and when word gets out that these kinds of problems are happening, it’s not good for the economy either.”
Cities, towns and villages up and down the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario shorelines have been upgrading their sewage systems in recent years. The village of Clayton recently completed a renovation to its century-old sewage system, upgrading the system to prevent outflows of untreated sewage into the river. The city of Ogdensburg is currently in the process of upgrading its wastewater treatment plant as well.
Mr. Peach said Save the River has routinely written letters of support for these municipalities because preventing sewage outflows into the river is a very important step in keeping the waterway clear and healthy.
“Anytime you can keep untreated sewage water from getting out of the system and into the environment, it’s a real plus,” he said.
The Cape Vincent Market Street sewer system project is just one of seven. Besides the sewer upgrades, Cape Vincent will see renovations at East End Park, rebuilt seawalls on Point and Real streets, as well as upgrades to the village dock, boat ramp and the Esseltyne public dock. The projects are expected to cost about $5 million and are funded primarily by state grants through the REDI program.
In a statement, Cape Vincent Mayor Jerry D. Golden said the renovations are much needed and much appreciated by the village residents.
“The village board and residents are very excited to begin the much-needed repairs to our infrastructure and shoreline that have been badly damaged due to high water and flooding,” Mr. Golden said. “With great appreciation from our state and federal agencies, especially through the REDI programs, we will be able to make these necessary repairs that will not only bring them back to pre-flood condition but in fact be improved to withstand the ever-unpredictable water levels going forward.”
