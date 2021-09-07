CLAYTON — Work began Tuesday on the latest REDI project in the north country, this time at the village of Clayton’s wastewater treatment plant.
The $2.4 million project will see the village’s wastewater treatment plant repaired after it was damaged by shoreline flooding in 2019, and will also increase the plant’s capacity to avoid overflows of sewage into the St. Lawrence River during rainy weather.
According to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, who announced the project’s start in a press release Tuesday, the $2.4 million project will convert the existing chlorine contact basin, which sanitizes incoming wastewater, into an effluent lift station to filter out solid waste. The filtration and disinfection building will be outfitted with larger filters and ultraviolet disinfection systems to treat the entire plant.
Additionally, the pumping station on Riverside Drive will be expanded with new pumps and an increased capacity for both machinery and water storage.
Gov. Hochul lauded the REDI program as a prime example of quality, collaborative governing between state and local levels.
“Through these partnerships we are working hand-in-hand to ensure local infrastructure is reimagined and redesigned so that when future high-water events occur, New Yorkers living along Lake Ontario and (the) St. Lawrence river will be prepared and better protected,” she said.
There are 12 specific REDI projects for Jefferson County, including a now-completed project to raise Isthmus Road on Point Peninsula in the town of Lyme. A number of the county’s REDI projects, including the renovations planned for Market Square Park in Sackets Harbor and East End Park in Cape Vincent, are still in their planning phases.
At least 16 Jefferson County public docks and public water access points have been or will also be renovated and repaired.
Local leaders lauded the REDI commission, and the Clayton project specifically, in the governor’s Tuesday announcement. State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, said she has seen Clayton experience tremendous growth over the last few years, and this project will help encourage that growth to continue as well as protect public and environmental health.
Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, said it’s important to protect waterfront communities from further flood damage, and the investment in Clayton’s water treatment system has significant positive potential.
Clayton’s mayor, Norma J. Zimmer said she and the entire village of Clayton are appreciative of the state’s support.
“Multiple opportunities from the state to improve our infrastructure and transform our historic district continue to make Clayton a destination and great place to live and work,” she said.
