WATERTOWN — Members of the Downtown Business Association will host a luncheon on Wednesday with officials from the Auburn’s Downtown Business Improvement District.
Watertown officials want to discuss their plans to establish a BID with the folks from Auburn.
The local DBA has been looking into creating the BID for more than a year.
The executive director and assistant director from Auburn will be making the trip to Watertown.
The luncheon will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas Restaurant, Public Square.
The event is open to the public.
