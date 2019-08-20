WATERTOWN — While perhaps all the debate ended Monday night, the focus of the $3.1 million Thompson Park pool and bathhouse now turns to getting the project off the ground.
Preparation work could begin on the pool and bathhouse as early as next month, interim City Engineer Tom Maurer said Tuesday.
It will take about 10 months to construct the new pool in the same spot as the old one and build the new bathhouse, he said.
On Monday night, the City Council voted, 3-2, to use $2.9 million of the city’s $10.1 million fund balance to pay for the project.
But council members Cody J. Horbacz and Lisa A. Ruggiero — who along with Councilman Ryan Henry Wilkinson supported the project — said a fundraising campaign will soon commence to help offset its costs.
They had to wait to get the fundraising started until they knew whether the pool was going to get approved Monday night.
Like it has for many other similar efforts, the Northern New York Community Foundation has agreed to be a conduit for any money raised for the project, they said.
“There’s still a lot of things that have to be worked out,” the councilwoman said, adding that a series of meetings soon will be held to begin organizing the efforts.
As council members, they cannot be involved in the fundraising efforts. A small group of private citizens have approached them about raising money for the project.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said other individuals have expressed interest in donating to the project, showing that voters support the project.
She said that more information will be released in a forthcoming press release.
But Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. expressed skepticism that the fundraising campaign will be successful.
“Why would people donate when the money is already there to pay for it?” he said.
In response, Councilman Horbacz wanted to know “why the mayor was so negative.”
“This great community is coming together to do something good,” he said.
On Monday night, Mayor Butler and the three council members debated the cost of the pool and how to finance it.
Mayor Butler called the move to pay for it with fund balance money the most reckless decision he’s witnessed during his 12 years in city government.
Getting the contracts signed with four companies doing the work and a pre-construction meeting could happen in a just a couple of weeks, Mr. Maurer said.
The state Department of Health also must sign off on a series of approvals.
The company that designed the pool, C&S Companies, Syracuse, will be the clerk of the works for the project.
The state is providing $200,000 in funding for the project.
The new pool will replace the 94-year-old pool that closed after the 2013 season because of its deteriorating condition.
The city operates two other outdoor pools at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and North Elementary School.
The pool project became a campaign issue during the last two rounds of city elections.
