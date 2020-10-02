SACKETS HARBOR — Those living along County Road 75 toward the entrance to the village won’t have to wait too much longer for public water along their route.
Last week, as part of an estimated $1.2 million project to insert a new Water District 7 line, work began to remove rock and any other barriers before the line can be dug and placed.
According to Todd R. Farrington, highway superintendent for the town of Hounsfield, about 16 homes that have never before had public water will benefit from this project, not only gaining public water for everyday use in their homes, but also fire protection along the route by way of hydrants.
“A lot of them don’t have adequate water, especially like this year, and so when this line is done, hopefully in a couple months, everybody will be helped out,” he said.
Mr. Farrington estimates it will take the crew from local contractor Lawman Heating and Cooling a few more weeks with the rock cutter to clear the shale and other obstacles from the work area before space for the line can be dug and the line eventually placed.
“They’re doing all the rock cutting right now because the whole system is rock down there,” Mr. Farrington said. “They have to clear all that out before the crew can do anything else. That’s what takes the longest about Hounsfield, it’s all rock.”
This project was decided on and approved almost a year ago, according to Mr. Farrington, but the process wasn’t finished before COVID hit, shutting everything down for awhile.
Ideally, the project will wrap up in the next few months before snow becomes another obstacle to contend with.
