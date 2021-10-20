HENDERSON — An employee was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse after a large pane of glass fell on him Tuesday evening.
According to state police, it appears a crew from Atlantic Stonewall Co., which appears to be a brick and stone business out of Maryland, was loading large panes of glass on to a delivery truck in the area of 12909 County Route 123. Shortly before 6 p.m., a gust of wind caused a large pane of glass to fall on the 51-year-old employee. He was airlifted to Upstate with non-life threatening injuries to his shoulder and lower leg, troopers said.
