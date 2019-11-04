SACKETS HARBOR — Workers quickly replaced a roof on a building at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site that was blown off Friday morning during a wind storm that had as much as 64 mph gusts.
Maintenance workers from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s regional office got the new roof up on the cultural building at 505 W. Washington St. on Saturday. The crew was there again on Monday getting some interior work inside.
Workers will return in the spring to put shingles on the building, known as the Hall House, a former farm house that has exhibits inside about archeological digs at the historic War of 1812 battlefield.
“We were fortunate that the exhibits were not damaged,” said Peyton A. Taylor, Thousand Islands regional director for the state park’s office.
Two large pieces of the roof blew off on the village side of the building. It was important to get the new roof up so none of exhibits were exposed to the elements during the winter, Ms. Taylor said.
The other buildings at the battlefield were not damaged during the wind storm that began Thursday night in the north country and went well into Friday.
The historic site is closed for the season.
