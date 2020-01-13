WATERTOWN — Job seekers can interview for positions with three employers during three days of face-to-face open interviews facilitated by Jefferson County’s workforce development arm.
The Jefferson County Department of Employment and Training at the Workplace, 1000 Coffeen St., will host the first session of interviews with Starbucks, which seeks shift supervisors and baristas, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The second session of interviews will be held with EZ Stak, which aims to hire assemblers, shipping and receiving workers and welders; from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The third session of interviews will be held with Renzi Foodservice, which wants to recruit driver trainees, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Other companies seeking to hire workers include Knowlton Technologies, Car-Freshner, Great Lakes Cheese, Samaritan Medical Center and the ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence.
