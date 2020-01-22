WATERTOWN — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will offer a workshop with local foods and horticulture program manager Mike Nuckols who will discuss ways to extend growing times for salad greens.
The workshop will cover strategies and infrastructure to extend the growing season. Alternate methods of production to include economics of winter growing; holding fall-grown crops under cover; use of cold frames, hot beds, and high tunnels; alternative greenhouse heating including geothermal; hydroponics and stacked indoor production using artificial lighting.
This free program is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County offices, 203 North Hamilton St. Veterans and military families, as well as individuals of all backgrounds and interests are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Register online by visiting: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/SaladGreens_222
For more information about this topic, contact Mr. Nuckols by calling 315-788-8450 or by email msn62@cornell.edu.
