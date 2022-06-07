WATERTOWN — WPBS has announced that it will televise the opening session of the public hearing that will be held by the U.S. Congress regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday at 10:30 p.m.
“We believe that reliable, thoughtful, and balanced news coverage has never been more important,” the television station said in a press release.
Judy Woodruff, the anchor of PBS NewsHour Live, will anchor the news show and have contributions from correspondents and analyses from guests.
Additional sessions will also be broadcast beginning on June 13 at 10 a.m., and more dates and times are to be announced.
WPBS is in around 650,000 households in Northern New York and Eastern Ontario through either cable, satellite, Internet, or over-the-air distribution.
